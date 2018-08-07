Mary Fuhst (Nee: Falaschi)

May 18, 1940—August 5, 2018
RACINE — Mary Fuhst, age 78, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Racine, May 18, 1940, daughter of the late James and Adeline (Nee: Fiorita) Falaschi.
Mary was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1958“. She was employed as an executive secretary by J. I. Case Corp. from high school until her retirement in 2000. Mary enjoyed spending time making her yard and flower gardens beautiful. She loved treating her family and friends to her wonderful cooking and baked goods. Most of all, she treasured time spent with her family, friends and neighbors. She will be dearly missed by all.
Surviving are her daughters, Laurie (Jeff) Rude, Cindy (Kif) Ward; grandchildren, Ryan Rude and Katharine Ward; sister, Patti (Jerry) Jensen, other relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral Services celebrating Mary’s life will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
