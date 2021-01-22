TOWN OF YORKVILLE—Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary Francis Meekma left this earthly life to join the saints in Heaven on Monday, January 18, 2021. To view Mary’s full obituary with service information and to post online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Mary’s full obituary will also run in the Racine Journal Times on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.