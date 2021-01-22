 Skip to main content
Mary Francis Meekma
Mary Francis Meekma

TOWN OF YORKVILLE—Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary Francis Meekma left this earthly life to join the saints in Heaven on Monday, January 18, 2021. To view Mary’s full obituary with service information and to post online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Mary’s full obituary will also run in the Racine Journal Times on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

