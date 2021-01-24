Mary Francis Meekma

Mary was a true ‘coal miner's daughter'; the oldest of 6 children born on June 20, 1929 in rural Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to Claude D. and Beulah Mae (Brown) Clemons. Growing up during the depression in a poor, rural community Mary recounted many happy childhood memories of hopscotch, jumping rope and treasured paper dolls as well as the deprivations and severely hard times her family endured. After helping to raise her siblings she left home for Louisville, KY where she worked in a defense plant and also waitressed. Seeking better opportunities, she followed relatives who had come to Racine where she worked at Johnson Wax and waitressed at the Dutch Maid restaurant where she met Lyle Meekma, a handsome, young man recently discharged from the Marines. Falling in love after a brief courtship they were married on June 6, 1953 in Racine at Grange Avenue Methodist Church.