June 20, 1929 – January 18, 2021
UNION GROVE — Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary Francis Meekma left this earthly life to join the saints in Heaven on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Mary was a true ‘coal miner's daughter'; the oldest of 6 children born on June 20, 1929 in rural Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to Claude D. and Beulah Mae (Brown) Clemons. Growing up during the depression in a poor, rural community Mary recounted many happy childhood memories of hopscotch, jumping rope and treasured paper dolls as well as the deprivations and severely hard times her family endured. After helping to raise her siblings she left home for Louisville, KY where she worked in a defense plant and also waitressed. Seeking better opportunities, she followed relatives who had come to Racine where she worked at Johnson Wax and waitressed at the Dutch Maid restaurant where she met Lyle Meekma, a handsome, young man recently discharged from the Marines. Falling in love after a brief courtship they were married on June 6, 1953 in Racine at Grange Avenue Methodist Church.
Children were born, a new home was built; Mary and Lyle settled into providing for and nurturing their growing family. Lyle took a job promotion which moved them to Buffalo Grove, IL in 1972; then another promotion took them to Florida in the early 1980's. As ‘empty-nesters' they thrived in Florida where they made many happy memories together, forged many new and lasting friendships and enjoyed their time together. They returned to Racine in 2005 to be close to their children and families and settled into being Grandma and Grandpa.
Mary enjoyed bowling and casino trips with Lyle. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing, and baking. Her family enjoyed the goodies she baked—especially her cookies and banana bread. A change in Lyle's health took them to an assisted living facility where Lyle passed away in 2018. Mary then moved to Yorkville to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Paul Ampe, where she lived ‘happily ever after.'
Mary was always very proud of her Kentucky heritage and roots. She became an honorary ‘Kentucky Colonel' and was proud of the fact that she had met the Father of Bluegrass Music, Bill Monroe. She was proud to be a Kentucky hillbilly!
Our hearts ache with her passing but are joyful that she is in Heaven with Dad and all our family and friends who have gone before her.
Mary is survived by her children: James H. (Kim) Meekma, Debra L. (Paul) Ampe, Bruce L. (Cindy) Meekma, and Kelly (Marcia Gerould) Meekma; loving sister, Freda Lovell of Powderly, KY; beloved grandchildren: Jamie (Nicholas) Jensen, Carrie (Barry) Simpson, Jacqueline Ibarra, Jennifer (Michael Podhola) Meekma, Lisa (Garret) McNeish, Jim (Cheryl) Meekma, Brian (Traci) Meekma, Barry Meekma, and Stephanie Escobar. She is further survived by several deeply loved great-grandchildren including Julia Rosenquist-Rodriguez, Eric Ibarra, Salma Ibarra, Lauren Simpson, Sevana McNeish, Garret McNeish, Jr., and Emily Kruchten, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Lyle Meekma, an infant son Chris Douglas, her siblings Catherine Starck, Marie Olcott, Charles Clemons, and Edith Clemons; her parents and in-laws and a foster great-grandchild Jay'ceon Booker-Oliver.
Friends and family are welcomed to a time of visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. A celebration of Mary's life will follow at 11:00 A.M. Mary will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Mary's visitation and celebration of life will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be directed to Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove, WI 53182. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
