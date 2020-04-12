Mary Frances Allen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 26, 1930 – April 8, 2020

Mary Frances (nee: Sampson) Allen, 90, passed away peacefully into Jesus’ arms on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Willowgreen Home assisted living in Racine, WI of natural causes non COVID-19 related.

She was born in Dyers County, TN on January 26, 1930 the daughter of the late Odie B and Ora Ann (nee: Lee) Sampson.

On June 15, 1946, Mary was united in marriage in Obion County, TN to George Thomas Allen, who passed away on November 10, 1974.

Mary was a woman of great faith passing on her love for Jesus to all that knew her. Her family was her greatest joy. She took great pride in her work outside her home where serving people was her focus. She worked at Western Publishing, Turn Style, and many other places in various customer service roles.

In her younger years, Mary loved to cook for her family, make ceramics in her home studio, and dance with friends. Later, she enjoyed reading her bible, playing cards, and doing word puzzles for hours on end. A special thank you goes out to all her friends and caretakers at Parkview, Azalea Place, and Willowgreen Home for their love and support as she made transitions the past few years through losing her sight, hearing, and the ability to do the things she loved to do.