Mary Frances Allen
0 comments

Mary Frances Allen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Frances Allen

January 26, 1930 – April 8, 2020

Mary Frances (nee: Sampson) Allen, 90, passed away peacefully into Jesus’ arms on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Willowgreen Home assisted living in Racine, WI of natural causes non COVID-19 related.

She was born in Dyers County, TN on January 26, 1930 the daughter of the late Odie B and Ora Ann (nee: Lee) Sampson.

On June 15, 1946, Mary was united in marriage in Obion County, TN to George Thomas Allen, who passed away on November 10, 1974.

Mary was a woman of great faith passing on her love for Jesus to all that knew her. Her family was her greatest joy. She took great pride in her work outside her home where serving people was her focus. She worked at Western Publishing, Turn Style, and many other places in various customer service roles.

In her younger years, Mary loved to cook for her family, make ceramics in her home studio, and dance with friends. Later, she enjoyed reading her bible, playing cards, and doing word puzzles for hours on end. A special thank you goes out to all her friends and caretakers at Parkview, Azalea Place, and Willowgreen Home for their love and support as she made transitions the past few years through losing her sight, hearing, and the ability to do the things she loved to do.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Martha Sanderson; Granddaughter Kelly Gerber (Jimmy); Grandson Richard Johnston (Andrea Guevara Johnston); Grandchildren Evan Moldenauer (Sarah Turner), Kayla Neuhaus (Tyler), Jenna Gerber (Calvin Green), and Cassidy Miller; sisters Vernell Gammons and Estelle Tippit; many cherished nieces, nephews, family members and friends too numerous to name. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Allen, brothers; John Robert Sampson, William “Willy” Leonard, sisters Annie Bell Hensley, Zula Mae Rodriguez, and special son-in-law Gordon Johnston.

In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date with final internment next to her husband at Crooked Creek Cemetery in Big Sandy, TN.

The family would like to express its sincerest thanks and appreciation to the staff at St. Croix Hospice and especially to Willowgreen Home for their loving and compassionate care.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

262-632-4479

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News