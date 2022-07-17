Mary F. Lechner (Levandowski)

Nov. 1, 1944 – July 10, 2022

RACINE—Mary Frances Lechner, age 77, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, November 1, 1944, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Martha (nee: Walter) Levandowski.

Mary graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1962”. She was employed by J.I. Case Co for 20 years in data processing and retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center in 2005 after 20 years working in the office. On March 3, 2012, she was united in marriage to Clarence J. Lechner. Mary enjoyed traveling, scenic drives, day trips, casinos, going to horse shows, and bowling in her J.I. Case years. Above all she treasured time spent with her family, especially her feline fur babies. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Clarence; her son, Dean Alan Larsen; stepchildren: Clarence “Cary” (Lucy) Lechner Jr., Craig (Ronda) Lechner; grandchildren: Lindsey, Jolene, Alen, Arek, Andy, and Alex; great-granddaughter, Reagan; sister, Barbara (Edward) Halbur; in-laws: Mildred (Raymond) Lentz, Mary Navin, Charles (Lynda) Lechner, Nancy Lechner, Agnes Norman, Janice Lechner, Anne Walsh, John (Jean) Lechner; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Victoria; a brother, Joseph Levandowski; stepson, Curt Lechner; and in-laws: Marguerite (Clarence) Adams, Jim Norman, Clifford and Allen Lechner.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 1:00—2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society or Veterans Outreach of Southeastern Wisconsin—Tiny Village.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the numerous doctors and staff who have assisted Mary through the years.

