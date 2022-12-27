RACINE — Mary Eve Maldonado, 63, of Racine, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital Racine. She was born the daughter of Virgil and Jane Guy (Townsend Mouton) in Racine.

Mary married the love of her life Gabriel Maldonado on August 30, 1980. Together they had two children: Angela and Gabriel. Furthermore, she has five grandchildren: Anthony and Claudia, Addison, Alex and Easton; and one great-grandchild, Vince.

Donations to St. Edwards Church and St. Jude would be appreciated.

A special thank you to the nurses who took such good care of her.

Private services for Mary will be held at a later date with her family and close friends.

