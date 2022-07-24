June 13, 1944 – July 8, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mary Ellen (Trinket) Anderson, 78, passed away on July 8, 2022, in Mount Pleasant, WI.

Born on June 13, 1944, in Kingsford, MI, she was the daughter of Clyde Yeadon and Dorothy Senecal (Yeadon).

On June 13, 1964, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, William Anderson in Michigan. They had two daughters before William passed away in December of 1973.

Mary was a homemaker for many years, and she could often be found in the garden or camping. Mary enjoyed growing flowers, fruits and vegetables and raising many small animals including chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, turkeys and loved dogs and cats. She also loved to bake, cook, can foods and entertain guests. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, listening to music, riding bikes and roller blading. Mary was also a waitress and bartender and was a people person who loved to make people laugh and smile.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Dawn Pengrazi and Deanna (Daniel) Letizia; sisters: Rachel Beziel and Georgene Senecal; grandchildren: Jeffrey Pengrazi, Timothy Letizia, and Zoe Letizia; and many nieces; nephews and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde Yeadon, Dorothy (George) Senecal; husband, William Anderson; and siblings: Judy Bouche, Dee Dee Aman, Paul Yeadon and Jimmy Senecal.

The visitation for Mary Anderson will be held on July 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. at Miller Reesman Funeral Home in Union Grove. A memorial service will immediately follow. Private burial will take place at Felch Cemetery in Michigan in August.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Timber Oaks especially Candice, Sandy, and Lacy for the extraordinary care they showed Mary.