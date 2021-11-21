 Skip to main content
Mary Ellen Shelton

Mary Ellen Shelton

RACINE—Mary Ellen Shelton (nee: Werth), age 83, reached her final destination to eternal life on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

A Memorial Service celebrating Mary’s life will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Mains officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Living Faith Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church or the Alzheimer’s Foundation have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the staffs at Ascension All Saints and Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Please see Meredith website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

