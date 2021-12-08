February 7, 1929—December 4, 2021

BURLINGTON—Mary Ellen Fraser, 92, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on February 7, 1929, she was the daughter of Louis and Edna (nee Engelhardt) Johnson. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington, graduating from Burlington High School. On October 14, 1948 at Cross Lutheran Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Donald Fraser. He preceded her in death on November 8, 1993.

Mary Ellen worked as a cook for both Burlington High School and Cooper Elementary School. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, being active in Elizabeth Circle and the church choir. She was a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed exercising with the Chlorine Queens, gardening, cooking, baking, and having fun with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling.

Mary Ellen is survived by her children: Kathy (Bill) Ayer, Sue (Kurt) Christensen and Deb Pulda; grandchildren: Matt (Erika) Ayer, Mike (Misti) Ayer, Ann Ramirez, Sara (Barak) Bomani, Shawn Pulda, Don Pulda and Kathy (Mike) Olson; great-grandchildren: Ellis Ayer, Chase Ayer, and Amelia Ramirez; dear friend Bob Hulse; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Lutheran Church or Unearth & Empower Communities at www.unearthandempower.org (her granddaughter’s non-profit assisting youth and families in Compton, CA).

Services for Mary Ellen will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Cross Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from Noon until 2:00 PM at the Church. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434