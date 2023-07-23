Oct. 10, 1935—July 18, 2023

Mary Ellen “Pinkie” Bianco, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie.

Born on October 10, 1935 in Kenosha, WI, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Caroline (Marek) Pingitore. Mary Ellen attended local schools, graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1952 and attended UW-Parkside Extension.

On May 4, 1957, she married Clarence “Binks” Bianco at Our Lady of Mount Caramel Catholic Church. They celebrated 61 years together building a beautiful life, raising their four children.

Mary Ellen touched many lives with her humor and generous spirit. Passionate about her community and church, she dedicated her energy and resources to making a difference, especially for the homeless and area school children. As a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, she was actively involved in the Human Concerns Committee, particularly with the giving tree holiday program.

Devoted to her family, she had been involved in her children’s lives. When they were growing up, she was a strong presence in their schools, on the sidelines, and in the stands. She was always interested in their stories, and she had an uncanny ability to put everything into perspective.

As a grandmother, she attended her grandchildren’s musical performances, sporting events, and academic competitions. Sleepovers were always special occasions, complete with Cardinali’s white bread French toast for breakfast.

A loyal friend, she cultivated and maintained cherished relationships throughout her life—from her Columbus Park pals to her parish committee members. She always greeted everyone with a genuine openness and a warm smile.

What mattered most to her were family, faith, and friendships—sprinkled with laughter and love.

She is survived by her four children, Laura Bianco of Kenosha, WI, Carolyn (Jeffrey) Wilkins of Caledonia, WI, Paul (Peggy O’Callaghan) Bianco of Glenview, IL, and Peter Bianco of Racine, WI; her four grandchildren, Garrett and Ethan Wilkins and Lauren and Sam Bianco; her brother, Jim (Lorene) Pingitore and many cousins and godchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her infant brother.

Funeral services honoring Mary Ellen’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223-51st Street, Kenosha, WI. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at church for the Mass. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need Facebook to watch. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Mary Ellen will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorial remembrances can be made to the charities closest to Mary Ellen’s heart, The Nora Project, P.O. Box 664, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.thenoraproject.ngo, ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53143 as well as Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, https://www.hospicealliance.org. If you wish to honor Mary Ellen’s legacy, please bring a pair of socks and they will be donated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101