Mary Ellen Anderson

November 19, 1935—August 2, 2021
RACINE—Mary Ellen (nee: Strini) Anderson, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, August 2, 2021.
She was born in Milwaukee on November 19, 1935, later moving to Racine. Mary Ellen attended St. John Nepomuk Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School. She worked many jobs throughout her life, retiring from St. Mary’s Hospital where she was a Receptionist and a Switchboard Operator.
Mary Ellen was an avid animal lover. She volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital, Friends of Seniors and several other civic organizations. Mary Ellen was a member of the Welcome Wagon, The Red Hats and St. Mary’s Auxiliary. She was always willing to lend a hand wherever she was needed. Mary Ellen was united in marriage to Kerwin Anderson on October 15, 1983.
Surviving are her children: Jo Ellen (Vladimir) Vladimirov and Bill (Jeryl) Medlin; brothers: Walt (Sandy) Strini, Warren (Peggy) Strini and Albie (Eileen) Strini; stepdaughter, Robin Flohr; grandchildren: Hannah Medlin and Danny Vladimirov, Eric, Kara, Lora, Luke, Scot, Ben and Brian. She is further survived by great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kerwin on December 7, 1997; grandson, Jakob; step grandson, Brently; son-in-law, Larry Meyer; brother in-law and sister in-law John and Joan Anderson; parents, Helen and Walter Strini.
A private burial service has been held as per Mary Ellens’ request.
If so wished, memorials may be made to the animal organization of your choice.
A special thank you to Mike and Laura Stindle, Ady Sanders and Kimberly Pawzun for all they did for our mom.
