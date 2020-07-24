Mary Elizabeth 'Betty' Carolan

A lifelong resident of Racine, Betty was born June 28, 1923 to the late Clarence Kleven and Elizabeth Irene (nee: O’Brien) Howe. She graduated from Washington Park High School and went on to earn a degree in Education from Dominican College.

Betty was united in the sacrament of holy matrimony with Laurence Edward Carolan on December 1, 1943 at St. Edward Catholic Church. Betty was a homemaker and taught at St. Rose Catholic School. Betty was an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church. For many years she volunteered and tutored at both St. Edward School and Holy Name School. Betty enjoyed exploring various artistic mediums including hand-thrown pottery, oil painting, needlepoint, stitchery, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Among her many and varied interests, she enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge, and chocolate! Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.