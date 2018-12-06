Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary Elida Ramon

March 5, 1939—December 2, 2018

CHICAGO, IL—Ramon, Mary Elida, age 79, of Chicago, IL, formerly Waterford, passed away December 2, 2018 with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born to Reynaldo and Rita (nee. Ayala) Ramon in Eagle Pass, TX on March 5, 1939. She grew up and was educated in Eagle Pass, TX before moving to Waterford, WI in 1955. She moved to Chicago in 2013. Mary met Joseph Harris in 1963 and they were married a year later at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Mary was a loyal member of St. Thomas Catholic Church for many years and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Mary is survived by two children, Ann Cordova and Rita Harris; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, one brother, Reynaldo and one sister, Josephine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Mary Jane, brother Juan, three sisters, Julia, and twins Irma Yolanda and Dora Elia.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday December 8, 2018 from 11:30 AM—12:15 PM, with Services beginning at 12:30 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street, Waterford, Wi 53185 with the inurnment to follow at St Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy family would appreciate memorials to the Ramon family to be distributed as per Mary’s wishes.

