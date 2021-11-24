Mary Eileen Curtis

July 23, 1934—Nov. 17, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Mary Eileen Curtis, age 87, passed November 17, 2021, after a years-long struggle with COPD.

Eileen lived a full life, born to Louis and Florence (Brooks) Hoppe, sister to Eugene, in Burlington WI, July 23, 1934, growing up in Union Grove, WI.

Retiring with husband Bob with a move from Racine to Northwest Arkansas, Eileen grew her network of friends and fellow Packers fans before returning to Racine to be closer to family. Always sharp, Eileen loved to laugh, sharing conversations and experiences with friends and family. She passed with gratitude to the staff at Primrose Retirement Community.

Loving wife to Bob; devoted mother to: Michael, Jane, Deborah (Curtis-Hoover), Teri (Werner) and Jason; adoring grandmother to: William and Emma Curtis, David, Christopher, Nicole (Meeusen) and Caitlin Michaels, and Jenny Curtis-Polzer; and great-grandmother to: Stella Michaels, Kenzie and Sadie Meeusen, Adreyan Curtis, Markell and Blue Violet Polzer; and caring companion to Gerry Kitrush. Eileen will be greatly missed, with her generous smile and laugh, a warm memory.

A service will be held in June, 2022 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

