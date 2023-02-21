Feb. 2, 1925—Feb. 18, 2023

RACINE—Mary E. Thielen, age 98, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, surrounded by her family at the home where she lived with her daughter Jennifer. She was born in Racine, February 2, 1925, daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Nee: Blake) Gotsche.

On August 9, 1947, Mary was united in marriage to William Daniel Thielen with whom she shared seventy-two beautiful years. Mary was a homemaker and loving mother. She had a charming and engaging sense of humor that enriched the lives of everyone she met. Mary was known for her delicious and bountiful family meals on Sundays, holidays, and special occasions. She was a member of the Human Concerns Committee and a long-standing member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Mary enjoyed playing cards and was a member of several bridge clubs. She especially enjoyed playing canasta with her family whenever possible. Mary loved to dance with her husband William. She enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Above all, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children: Rev. Jeffrey Thielen of Racine, William (Maureen) Thielen, Jr. of California, Jane (James) Daft, Barbara (Robert) Simon, John (Ruth) Thielen, Robert (Pamela) Thielen, Jennifer Thielen, all of Racine; her grandchildren: Andrew Daft, Eric Daft, Ryan Thielen (Katherine O’Rourke), Matthew Thielen (fiancee Willa Papalia-Beatty), Erin (Christopher) Scrivens, Jessica (Steven) Mele, Elliott Maynard, Ian Maynard; and great-grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her husband, William Thielen she was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services celebrating Mary’s life will be held at the funeral home, 12:30 PM, Thursday, February 23, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Thursday, 11:30 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Southern Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Friday, February 24th at 2:00 PM.

Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to your favorite charity have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Mary’s caregivers, her three daughters (Jane, Barb, Jenny), Dr. Michael Pothen, Christina Fladhammer, and Kim Reed, for their loving and compassionate care.

In Mary’s honor, please extend a kind gesture to someone in need.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: