March 21, 1954—January 5, 2022

KENOSHA—Mary E. Swenson, 67, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with her K9 companion Snookie by her side. Snookie then passed away peacefully later that evening.

Mary was born on March 21, 1954. Her parents are Joseph Kominiak and Constance Shook. She was employed as a school bus driver for many years. Mary enjoyed knitting and playing games on her phones.

She is survived by her children: Constance (Mark) Hollins, Jaclyn Johnson, Jeanette (James) Tunis, Milton (Jamie) Swenson and Robert (Deborah-Lea) Swenson, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and siblings: Amy Holsman and Bill Kominiak. Mary is further survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and former husband, the father of her children Darwin Swenson.

A celebration of Mary’s life is being planned for a later date.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000