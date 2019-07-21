Mary Elaine Dretzka "Elaine" Nee: Pezanoski
Mitchell A. Pezanoski

October 2, 1932 – July 11, 2019

RACINE – Mary Elaine Dretzka, age 86, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Church or St. Vincent de Paul have been suggested.

Celebrate
the life of: Mary E. Dretzka "Elaine" (Nee: Pezanoski)
