Jan. 2, 1926—Dec. 28, 2022

RACINE—Mary E. Barrows, age 96, passed away at her residence, December 28, 2022. She was born in Racine, January 2, 1926, daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Nee: Bodnar) Szondi.

On November 30, 1946, Mary was united in marriage to Richard Barrows who preceded her in death in 1994. She was employed by SC Johnson for many years until her retirement. Mary was a long-time member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She was a member of the Racine Camera Club, Photographic Society of America and the Wisconsin Chapter of Photographic Society. Mary also belonged to the Johnson Wax retirees and served on the Advisory Board.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kathleen (Gene) Butterfield; daughter-in-law, Teresa Barrows; grandchildren: Kerry (Michael) Jude, Courtney Barrows, Amanda Regalado, Adam Regalado, and Lori (Reese) Vanselow; great-grandchildren: Alice Jude, Casey, Melissa and Ryan Vanselow; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends.

A Memorial service celebrating Mary’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Saturday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at Calvary Garden Crypts. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church, St. Jude Hospital, or Sloan Kettering New York, have been suggested by the family.

