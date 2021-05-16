 Skip to main content
Mary D. Lambert
Mary D. Lambert

Mary D. Lambert

Dec. 30, 1939—May 5, 2021

RACINE — Mary D. Lambert, age 81, passed away on May 5, 2021 at her residence. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Interment will take place Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

