RACINE — Mary Catherine Anderson (nee: Thielen), age 71, of Racine, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, October 2, 2021, 9:30—10:30 a.m. followed by service at 10:30 a.m. Please see a complete obituary on the funeral home website.
