RACINE – Mary C. Ingeman, 79, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Racine on September 16, 1940.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.