Mary Buchaklian

Mary came to the United States in 1961. On August 4, 1961 she was united in marriage to John Buchaklian. They shared 59 wonderful years together. She was an active member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church in Racine. Mary and John owned and operated 1 Hour Maree Photo for over 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and entertaining family and friends. Mary constantly reminded us that "We don't just say I love you, we SHOW I love you,” and that she did! She showed everyone that crossed her path that they were loved. By hard work and self-sacrifice she had the unique ability to identify people's needs and fulfill them. She was one of a kind, and “mother” to the entire Zoroghlian clan. Mary's motto was: “Duty, Love, Unity”. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor, who will be dearly missed.