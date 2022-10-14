Mary Brown Traill Cullen went home to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She married the love of her life, Charles E. Cullen on June 27, 1959. Mary taught 4th Grade in Winslow Elementary School in Racine, Wisconsin and after raising her own children, returned to work for New Horizons Academy as a Head Teacher at which she cared for infants for 32 years. Mary received several Teacher of Distinction awards during her service through nominations by parents.