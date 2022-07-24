Mary Beth Wilkins (Gough)

Aug. 31, 1943 – July 13, 2022
RACINE – Mary Beth Wilkins (nee: Gough), Racine, WI (formerly of Rockford, IL) peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on July 13, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary Beth was born in Rockford, IL on August 31, 1943 to Richard and Lucille Gough. She was a graduate of Rockford East High School and attended Rockford College, where she met her husband. Mary Beth was united in marriage to her devoted husband, Larry L. Wilkins, on December 29, 1962. Throughout her life, she was a tireless volunteer; whether it was in the library of her children’s school, delivering meals through the Meals on Wheels program, or maintaining the Williamsburg Garden in the City of Racine with the Racine Garden Club, Mary Beth gave herself fully to those around her. In addition to her work with the Garden Club, Mary Beth took great pride in “tinkering” in her own yard and gardens. Later in life, she enjoyed annual trips with her husband to Siesta Key, FL to help shorten the Wisconsin winters. During the summer months, they enjoyed spending time on their boat. Mary Beth loved being on the water whether it was socializing with friends on the dock or motoring around Lake Michigan to different ports. Her friends from Reefpoint Marina and those from the Racine Yacht Club held a special place in her heart.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lucille, as well as her loving step-father, Carl Lindblom.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry; children: John (Laura) of Sussex, WI and Jennifer Guthrie (Billie) of Milwaukee, WI; brother, Jerry Gough, Ph.D. of Pullman, WA, and her grandchildren: Benjamin, Ethan, Samuel Wilkins and Lillie Guthrie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Beth’s memory can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://secure.info-komen.org/site/Donation).
The family is thankful to Dr. Michael Mullane, as well as the nurses and staff at Aurora hospitals for their thoughtful and professional care.
A private memorial service will be held to honor the life and love of Mary Beth.
