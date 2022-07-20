Mary Beth Wilkins (Gough)

Mary Beth was born in Rockford, IL on 31 August 1943 to Richard and Lucille Gough. She was a graduate of Rockford East High School and attended Rockford College, where she met her husband. Mary Beth was united in marriage to her devoted husband, Larry L. Wilkins, on 29 December 1962. Throughout her life, she was a tireless volunteer; whether it was in the library of her children's school, delivering meals through the Meals on Wheels program, or maintaining the Williamsburg Garden in the City of Racine with the Racine Garden Club, Mary Beth gave herself fully to those around her. In addition to her work with the Garden Club, Mary Beth took great pride in "tinkering" in her own yard and gardens. Later in life, she enjoyed annual trips with her husband to Siesta Key, FL to help shorten the Wisconsin winters. During the summer months, they enjoyed spending time on their boat. Mary Beth loved being on the water whether it was socializing with friends on the dock or motoring around Lake Michigan to different ports. Her friends from Reefpoint Marina and those from the Racine Yacht Club held a special place in her heart.