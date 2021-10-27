Mary Barbara Kroes (nee: Hoffman)

May 26, 1940—October 23, 2021
RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Mary B. Kroes, age 81, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Racine, May 26, 1940 daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (nee Taber) Hoffman.
Mary was a graduate of Union Grove High School “Class of 1958”. On June 27, 1959, at St. Louis Catholic Church she was united in marriage to James G. Kroes. Mary was employed by Racine Unified School District for many years working with the lunch program. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. Above all, Mary loved, and cherished time spent with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband James; children: Lisa (Larry) Mueller, Jim Kroes, Larry (Holly) Kroes; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter; brothers: John (Dawn) Hoffman, Tony Hoffman; sister, Carol Knudsen; brother-in-law, Bob (Bonnie) Kroes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twin daughters, Lisa Carol and Theresa Carol.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Mary’s life will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr., with Rev. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. A very special thank you to the Hospice Alliance staff for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
