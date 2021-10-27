Mary Barbara Koes (nee Hoffman)

May 26, 1940—October 23, 2021

RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Mary B. Kroes, age 81, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Racine, May 26, 1940 daughter of the late Henry and Margaret (nee Taber) Hoffman.

Mary was a graduate of Union Grove High School “Class of 1958”. On June 27, 1959, at St. Louis Catholic Church she was united in marriage to James G. Kroes. Mary was employed by Racine Unified School District for many years working with the lunch program. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. Above all, Mary loved, and cherished time spent with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband James; children: Lisa (Larry) Mueller, Jim Kroes, Larry (Holly) Kroes; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter; brothers: John (Dawn) Hoffman, Tony Hoffman; sister, Carol Knudsen; brother-in-law, Bob (Bonnie) Kroes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twin daughters, Lisa Carol and Theresa Carol.