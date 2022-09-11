May 22, 1929—Sept. 9, 2022

RACINE—Mary B.

Carbarnes, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Born to Simon and Esther (nee Ensminger) Bohen on May 22, 1929, in Hershey, PA. Mary moved to Kansas in the 1930’s, where she experienced the Dust Bowl. After returning to Pennsylvania, she was united in marriage to Thomas H. Carbarnes on August 27, 1950, in Palmyra.

A devout Christian, she loved to share her faith through Bible Studies, especially Beth Moore’s studies. She was a member of the Methodist Church for the last 60 years. Mary took pride in raising five daughters, each born in different cities across the United States. Upon retirement, Mary and Tom moved to Bella Vista, AR, where they lived for 30 years. While living there, they were busy members of the Community Church. She was an accomplished seamstress, who sold thousands of aprons at the Bentonville (Arkansas) Farmers Market for years. Mary and Tom loved to fish and entertain their family and friends at backyard fish fries. Mary was also an award-winning cook, whose recipes appeared in several widely distributed cookbooks. In her later years, Mary enjoyed reading several hundred books a year.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Dan) Dunn of Bella Vista, AR; grandson, Jeremy (Julie Krasniak) Dunn; granddaughter, Amanda (Tim) Grace; daughter, Mary Lou and Niki Patrick of Racine, WI; grandson, Justin (Sarah) Patrick; great-grandsons: Grey and Owen; grandson, Brad (Danielle) Patrick; great-grandchildren, Kai and Emma; daughter, Debra Carbarnes and Mark Samels of Minneapolis, MN; granddaughter, Zoe (Tom) Barnes; great-grandson, Hugo; grandson, Jack Samels and Georgi Gregori; daughter, Ellen (John Oler) Carbarnes of Ahkeny, IA; grandson, Zac (Becky) Oler; great-grandchildren: Johnny, Grace, and Isabella.; granddaughter, Jennie (Jake) Rohe; daughter, Amy (Craig) Abel, of Ames, IA.; grandchildren: Samantha Abel, Alex (Lindsey) Shanks-Abel, and Phoebe Abel; niece, Joni (David) Nicol; grandnieces; Ashleigh Primm and Abbie Hagen; nephew, Scott (Debbie) Jennette; grandnieces; Whitney and Haley; and one brother-in-law, Robert Stroud.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Tom; mother and father: Simon and Esther Bohen; sister, Muriel; and brother-in-law, Robert Jeanette; and sister, Elaine Stroud.

Please check www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com for service information. Memorials in Mary’s name may be directed to the Special Olympics.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints in Racine for their care of Mary. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to spiritual leaders, Pastor Dave Blackmer and Rita Griffiths.

