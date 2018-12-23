Mary Anne M. Curran

March 15, 1931—December 9, 2018
WEST ALLIS—Curran, Mary Anne M. (nee Bayer) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the age of 87.
Beloved wife of the late Lyle for 29 years. Survived by her sister Elaine (William) Hubert, Lyles children, grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, Hubert nieces and nephews, Bayer nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Minna (nee Eick) Bayer, siblings Raymond Bayer, Catherine Bayer, Constance Collins, Clarence Bayer and their spouses.
Memorial gathering at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge chapel, 4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI. on Wednesday December 26, 4 PM—8 PM, Memorial service at 7 PM. Burial service at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, Thursday, December 27, at 12 noon.
Mary Anne was a former student at Marquette University, Human Resources director at Wisconsin Bell and a proud retiree of Wisconsin Bell. Former member of St Bruno Parish- Dousman, WI. We would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors and staff at St Lukes, WAMH, and Zilber Family Hospice for all the kind and loving care of our precious Mary Anne.
‘We love you! You will always be loved, remembered and missed’
Max A. Sass Funeral Home
414-645-4992
