RACINE, WI—Mary Ann Wrolstad, 77 of Racine, WI, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born October 12, 1944 in Neenah, WI, the daughter of the late Donald and Margaret (Houle) Ehrgott. Mary was united in marriage to Keith Wrolstad on June 21, 1969 in Neenah, WI. Mary was a teacher for over 35 years in Racine at Washington Park and J.I. Case High School. She was very proud of starting and teaching the Bilingual English program. Mary was an avid reader, loved going to plays and playing trivia with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary loved being a grandma and spending time with her grandkids.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Keith; two children: Wendy (Jason) Davis of Elkhorn, WI and Wayne Wrolstad of Racine, WI, three grandchildren: Micaela and Kaitlin Davis and Matthew Wrolstad; two sisters: Rosemary Ehrgott of Milwaukee, WI and Jeannie Ehrgott of West Bend, WI; brother-in-law, Ovet Hughes and niece, Lauren Balke. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Balke.

Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Carol Hansen officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Mary donated to numerous charities, so in lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Ann's name may be directed to a charity of your choice.