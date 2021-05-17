 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ann Steiner
0 comments

Mary Ann Steiner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann Steiner

Mary Ann Steiner

ELMWOOD – Mary Ann Steiner, 78, passed away at her residence on Friday, May 14th, surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held at the downtown campus of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 212 Main Street, on Wednesday, May 19th at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Devin Tharp officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Bright Side Youth Ranch 1069 Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News