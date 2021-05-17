ELMWOOD – Mary Ann Steiner, 78, passed away at her residence on Friday, May 14th, surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held at the downtown campus of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 212 Main Street, on Wednesday, May 19th at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Devin Tharp officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Bright Side Youth Ranch 1069 Shiloh Rd. York, SC 29745. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.