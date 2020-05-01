Mary Ann Pulliam, 88, passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. A private family funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday May 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. The family will receive guests on Saturday May 2, 2020 in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private for the family in Graceland Cemetery.