October 7, 1932 – January 17, 2020

Mary Ann Popma (nee: Gabbey) of Racine and Union Grove, surrounded with the love of her family, passed away at the age of 87 on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine. She will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, and a devoted aunt, sister, wife, stepmother, step-aunt and friend. She is dearly missed.

Mary Ann was born October 7, 1932 in Racine to the late Harry and Anita Gabbey (nee: Bieck), and grew up there, as the first of five children. She attended St. Catherine’s High School, entered the order of the School Sisters of St. Francis, earned a Bachelor’s degree in education from Alverno College, and a Master’s degree in education from Webster University. She was a lifelong elementary school teacher and principal at numerous schools in Chicago and rural Wisconsin. After 24 years of service, Mary Ann left the order, and continued her teaching in Menomonee Falls and Salem, WI.