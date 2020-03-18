Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown
Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown

Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown

August 29, 1940—March, 14, 2020

RACINE—Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown, 79, passed away on Saturday March, 14, 2020 at Oakridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Candi Evans officiating. Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 am until service time.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Mary Ann in a special way may direct memorials to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To send flowers to the family of Mary Brown, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Mar 18
Visitation
Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Mar 19
Visitation
Mar 19
Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Mar 19
Service

