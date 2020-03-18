August 29, 1940—March, 14, 2020

RACINE—Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown, 79, passed away on Saturday March, 14, 2020 at Oakridge Care Center in Union Grove.

Funeral services for Mary Ann will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Candi Evans officiating. Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 am until service time.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Mary Ann in a special way may direct memorials to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

To send flowers to the family of Mary Brown , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, WI 53404 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, WI 53404 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Avenue

Racine, WI 53404 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.