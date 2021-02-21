1934—2021

A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister; Mary Ann Meyer, 87, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on February 13, 2021.

She bravely confronted Primary Myelofibrosis, dementia, and declining health. She showed us how to face life and its challenges with a calm spirit that will live on in all of us. She was born on January 8, 1934, in Kenosha, WI, graduating from Bradford High School in 1952, resided in Mt. Pleasant and Caledonia for 66 years.

Mary Ann married Ronald “Bud” Meyer at St. Sebastian’s Congregation in Sturtevant, WI on January 16, 1954. They had seven children and fostered 16 babies. Mary Ann and her husband owned and operated a truck farm where she worked many days together with Bud. She maintained the most beautiful landscape and wildflower gardens on the Meyer Farm.

In past years, Mary Ann was active in her church and community. She was a past President of Goodwill Volunteers and a Dale Carnegie assistant instructor. She volunteered at the Franksville Kraut Festival, and managed a fundraising booth for Goodwill. She and Bud were past recipients of the Franksville Businessmen’s Association Community Service Award.