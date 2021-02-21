1934—2021
A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister; Mary Ann Meyer, 87, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on February 13, 2021.
She bravely confronted Primary Myelofibrosis, dementia, and declining health. She showed us how to face life and its challenges with a calm spirit that will live on in all of us. She was born on January 8, 1934, in Kenosha, WI, graduating from Bradford High School in 1952, resided in Mt. Pleasant and Caledonia for 66 years.
Mary Ann married Ronald “Bud” Meyer at St. Sebastian’s Congregation in Sturtevant, WI on January 16, 1954. They had seven children and fostered 16 babies. Mary Ann and her husband owned and operated a truck farm where she worked many days together with Bud. She maintained the most beautiful landscape and wildflower gardens on the Meyer Farm.
In past years, Mary Ann was active in her church and community. She was a past President of Goodwill Volunteers and a Dale Carnegie assistant instructor. She volunteered at the Franksville Kraut Festival, and managed a fundraising booth for Goodwill. She and Bud were past recipients of the Franksville Businessmen’s Association Community Service Award.
Mary Ann loved dancing, gardening, floral arranging, enjoyed crocheting, and was an exceptional seamstress. Her cooking was out of this world! The summer BBQs and family reunions were a huge hit. There was always a hot meal on the table and an open door welcoming All. She enjoyed their monthly Card Club group of close friends for more than six decades.
She is predeceased by her parents Mike & Mary (nee: Caruso) Rizzo, son Robert “Bobby” Meyer, and sister Janice Trossen.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bud; sons Michael (Julie) Meyer and Kim Meyer; daughters Shawn (Mario) Denoto, Tamara (Brian) Jackson, Deborah Meyer, Gina Meyer; her brother John (Heidi) Rizzo, sister Frances Haaland and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Sana Jeffreys, her staff and the outstanding hospice team. Our most heartfelt thank you to Jenny Bodio, Mom’s live-in caregiver, for your constant love, compassion, and exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Careers Industries at careersindustries.com or St. Sebastian Parish at stsebracine.org are suggested.
Due to the coronavirus and our desire to keep everyone sheltered and safe, a private service and burial were held with the immediate family at West Lawn Cemetery. An outdoor celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held at a later date with family and friends.
The full tribute and online condolences at www.sturinofuneralhome.com.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
262-632-4479
