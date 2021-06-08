Mary Ann Maiers

Decemer 17, 1942—February 10, 2021

RACINE—Mary Ann fought for women’s rights as a leader in the ERA and NOW. She ran the La Leche League encouraging women to breastfeed their babies. She was the owner of Medical Support Services which provided Speech, Occupational and Physical therapy for children in the Racine/Kenosha area.

For years Mary Ann fought for the rights of those who needed a voice only to have hers taken by Parkinson’s.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband (Jerry); her three children: Charity, Martin and Susan; 13 grandchildren and two great-grand children.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday June 12, 2021 at Roberta, 322 6th St, Racine, WI.