Mary Ann Knight (Mortensen)

Aug. 4, 1933—June 26, 2022

Mrs. Mary Ann Knight, age 88, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Accent Care Hospice. Mary Ann was born in Rockford, IL, August 4, 1933, daughter of the late August and Esther (Nee: Anderson) Mortensen and had been a resident of Racine since 1957.

On June 16, 1956, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Carl D. “Don” Knight at Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL. She was a member of Our Saviours Lutheran Church, The Danish Sisterhood of America, The Y.M.C.A. Auxiliary and was a Brownie and Cub Scout Leader. Above all, Mary Ann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Don; four children: Michael (Kiyo) Knight and their daughter, Kai of Los Angeles, CA, Steven (Lisa) Knight and their daughter, Savannah (Ryan) Niesen of Racine and their child Avery Niesen, Jane (Michael) Martin and their three children, Evan, Miranda, and Mitchell of Franklin, WI, Mary Kathleen “Katie” Knight and her children, Courtney (Matt) Parrish and their children, Graham, Everett and Reid of Lindenhurst, Illinois, Cody Newburgh of Round Lake, Illinois, Tanner Knight and Oakley Coca of Racine. She is survived by a very special “little brother” Mykel Todd of Bloomer as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Robert Mortensen.

Private services were held. Mary Ann Requested that you plant a flower in your own garden in her memory.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com