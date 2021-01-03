1923—2020
Mary Ann Kalk, age 97, of Muskego, WI passed away on December 29, 2020.
Mary Ann is loved and remembered by her grandchildren Brian Kalk and Keri Kalk; her great grandchildren; her brother Vernon (Helen) Brook along with nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her loving husband Melvin; her son Keith and her siblings Viola (Myron) Stallman, Esther (Frank) Barina, Ethel Brook, Howard (Eleanor), Robert (Merle) and LeRoy (Monnie).
Services will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home—Mission Hills Chapel (8910 W. Drexel Ave, Franklin) on Wednesday, January 06, 2021. A Visitation will take place at 1:30 pm until time of service at 2 pm. Burial will take place on Friday, January 08, at 1:30 pm at Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Bend.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Vitas Ruth Hospice for the loving care shown to Mary Ann and her family.
