RACINE—Mary Ann Glassen, 88, of Racine, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Monday, September 18th at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be held in the church on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.