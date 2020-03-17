Mary Ann Brown (nee: Ludwig)

August 29, 1940—March, 14, 2020

RACINE—Mary Ann (nee: Ludwig) Brown, 79, passed away on Saturday March, 14, 2020 at Oakridge Care Center in Union Grove.

She was born in Kenosha, WI on August 29, 1940 the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (nee: Mosal) Ludwig.

On January 16, 1965, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Wesley Brown in Paddock Lake.

For over 40 years, Mary Ann was an Avon Representative serving the Kenosha and Racine areas. She found great enjoyment in cooking, especially making pies. She especially enjoyed and found great satisfaction in preparing and serving Thanksgiving dinner to her extended family.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons; Daniel (Steph), Charlie, Michael and David (Janet) Brown. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa, Tiffany, Tony, Dylan and Gavin and daughter-in-law, Peg Brown in addition to other relatives and many dear friends.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley on March 9, 2007, and her sons, Dean on April 26, 2015 and Donald in 2017.

