December 16, 1928—December 9, 2021

RACINE—Mary Ann Bauer, 92, passed away December 9, 2021, in Racine, Wisconsin.

Mary was born in Racine to the late Jacob and Augusta (nee Bickel) Orth on December 16, 1928. On September 9, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” C Bauer in Holy Name Church in Racine. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1946. After graduation she worked for SC Johnson until her marriage. Later, she worked with the State of Wisconsin Division of Facility Management in 1969 until her retirement in 1989.

Surviving are her children: Diana Wood of Sarona, WI, Jeanette (Larry) Rickman of MT. Pleasant, Robert (Paula) Bauer of Madison, WI, Father Donald Bauer of Hillsboro, WI, and Carl (Karen) Bauer of East Troy, WI; grandchildren: Kevin Rickman, Jennifer Wood, Emily (Jordan) Underly, Jacob Bauer; and great-grandchildren: Oliver and Thomas Underly; and her sister Helen Evans and sister-in-law Margaret “Marge” Orth. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bob; her infant brother George W. Orth; brothers: George, Jerome and Edmund Orth; son-in-law, Dennis Wood; her sister Martha Kraemer and by many dear aunts, uncles, and in-laws of the Bauer family.

Mary served our Lord faithfully and was devoted to our Blessed Mother in a daily rosary. She bestowed the importance of prayer and a sense of humor on her children. She belonged to the Catholic Women’s Club and attended St. Paul’s Bible and Book Club. Mary loved to sing. She started singing for the SC Johnson choir in 1946, appearing on the Ted Mack Show and ended her choir singing for the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Princeton, WI in 2015.

Upon their retirement, Bob and Mary moved to Montello, WI. In 2019, she returned to Racine, WI. She moved to the Fountain Hill Apartments. She would walk 10 laps (one mile) daily. Recently, she cut back to 8 laps. When asked why she replied: “Because I’m getting old.” Mary would like to thank the staff and friends at Fountain Hill Apartments and her daughter, Jeanette, for making the move truly enjoyable.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (6400 Spring Street in Racine) with Mary’s son, Fr. Donald Bauer officiating . Burial committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Rosary will be recited at 9:15 a.m.). Memorials to St. Lawrence Seminary High School, MT. Calvary, WI, have been suggested.

