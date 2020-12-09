Mary Angela 'Angie' Vallin (nee: Fazzari)

1-5-37 – 12-2-20

RACINE—Angie, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

She was born on January 5, 1937 in Racine to the late Peter and Serafina (Palazzo) Fazzari. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from St Catherine’s High School in 1956. She stayed close with many of her classmates, helping to plan numerous reunions throughout the years. Angie always knew how to throw a great party!

After graduation, she took classes at Marquette University to become a Dental Assistant. She was employed by Dr Richard Ludwig as well as Dr Donald Lenz. Angie enjoyed talking and getting to know all of the patients they worked with. She always had a gentle way and a kind word to make patients feel at ease.

On October 14, 1961, she married Richard (Dick) Vallin at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They raised two daughters, Anne and Meri. She spent the next 24 years moving across the country, being a supportive wife and a wonderful mother while her husband served in the U.S. Navy. Although Angie lived in many different places, Racine was always her home. She and her family were able to move back to Racine in the early 1980’s.