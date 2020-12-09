Mary Angela 'Angie' Vallin (nee: Fazzari)

1-5-37 – 12-2-20
RACINE—Angie, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.
She was born on January 5, 1937 in Racine to the late Peter and Serafina (Palazzo) Fazzari. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from St Catherine’s High School in 1956. She stayed close with many of her classmates, helping to plan numerous reunions throughout the years. Angie always knew how to throw a great party!
After graduation, she took classes at Marquette University to become a Dental Assistant. She was employed by Dr Richard Ludwig as well as Dr Donald Lenz. Angie enjoyed talking and getting to know all of the patients they worked with. She always had a gentle way and a kind word to make patients feel at ease.
On October 14, 1961, she married Richard (Dick) Vallin at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They raised two daughters, Anne and Meri. She spent the next 24 years moving across the country, being a supportive wife and a wonderful mother while her husband served in the U.S. Navy. Although Angie lived in many different places, Racine was always her home. She and her family were able to move back to Racine in the early 1980’s.
Angie was a member of St Mary by the Lake Catholic Church and Vittoria Colonna Lodge. She loved to watch high school and college basketball, do ceramics, spend time with her sister, Theresa, and could iron better than anyone else. She spent hours ironing her family’s clothes with an unparalleled precision. She took great pride in the way she dressed, and was always very stylish.
The true loves of her life were her grandchildren, Dan, Greg, MeriKate, Katey and Jack. Angie never missed a ballgame, concert, school event, or anything else they participated in. They all were able to spend a lot of time at Nana’s house, and everyone always looked forward to her Italian cookies and spaghetti and meatballs. She also loved to have her grandpuppies around, Max, Ginger, Teddy, Khloe, and her favorite, Sparky, who were always excited for extra treats from Nana. Angie was a kind and generous person and never hesitated to offer help when needed.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Vallin, daughters, Anne (Gene) Bock and Meri (George) Kenessey, grandchildren, Daniel, Gregory and MeriKatherine Bock, Katherine and Jack Kenessey, Sister, Theresa (Leonard) Montalbano, special nephews, James (Patricia) Montalbano and Joseph (Catherine) Montalbano, brothers-in-law, James Weill and Robert (Jane) Vallin, lifelong special friend, Angie Sullivan, and other relatives and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Louis A Fazzari, sister-in-law, Signe Weill, and her mother and father-in-law, Roy and Dorothy Vallin.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held followed by entombment at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed in Angie’s name to EWTN at 5817 Old Leeds Rd, Irondale, AL 35210 or to a charity of your choice.
