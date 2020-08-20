× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 15, 1936 – August 17, 2020

RACINE – Mary Alice Zeisberger, age 84, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Mary Alice was born at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI on July 15, 1936, to the late Herbert and Lillian (nee: Brohm) Held. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. On August 4, 1956, in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joseph Zeisberger. Her heart was broken when he passed away on April 18, 2016, after nearly 60 years of marriage.

Mary Alice is survived by her children, Julie (Greg) Helding of Mount Pleasant, Tina (Greg Widmer) Zeisberger of Woodstock, IL; Lorrie (Bryan) Emmons of Mt. Pleasant, Mary Jo (Mark) Audenby of Mt. Pleasant, and Joe (Lisa) Zeisberger of Venice, FL; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Herb (Marion) Held; brother-in-law, Tony Widmar; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Mary Alice was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Herbert & Lillian; husband, Joseph; and sisters, Virginia (Al) Green and Katie Widmar.