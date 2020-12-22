 Skip to main content
Mary Alice Lamberton
Mary Alice Lamberton

October 28, 1932—December 12, 2020

Mary Alice was the daughter of Harry and Ellen (Pearson) Allen she attended schools in Racine and MacMurray College in Jacksonville IL.

She married Gene E Lamberton on August 29,1953 She is survived by her daughter Nora (Dennis) Schumacher; Four Grandchildren Alisa (Grant) Kolwitz, Jenna (Daniel) Vernon, Taylor (Josh) Armstrong and Samuel Schumacher Great Grandchildren Warren and Thea Jane Kolwitz and Garth and Roman Vernon her Brother Harold (Dianne) Allen.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Gene and her Daughter Jane.

