Mary Alice Hoppe

Mary was born in Raymond on the Morgan family farm on April 1, 1934, the daughter of Thomas and Lenore (nee. Morgan) Gunderson. She attended a one room school in Raymond and was a graduate of Waterford High School. She married Roland C. “Rollie” Hoppe at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Waterford. They raised four children on their farm and had been married for 65 plus years. Mary and Rollie operated Hoppe Excavating where they attended to grave digging in many cemeteries in Southeast Wisconsin and completed many construction projects. Mary was the financial manager of the business and chief operating officer. Mary enjoyed visiting the Wisconsin area casinos, video games on her I-Pod and puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren.