Mary A. Webber (nee: Ewing) born to Eternal Life June 1, 2021 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of the late David L. Webber Sr. Loving mom of Lashawn (David) Doyle and the late David L. Webber Jr. Sister of Dale (Teresa) Ewing and the late Jean Zenner. Dear Gmom of Elijah Haas, Candice (Tyler) Schanke, Julia Cox, Sabastian Webber, Hunter Webber, Kayley Schabel, Zachary Schabel, Jeremy Schabel, Christina Doyle, Abigail Doyle and the late Austin Schabel. Aunt of Jocelyn (Jason) Mish, Sarah Zenner and Jon Ewing. Further survived by seven great grandchildren other relatives and friends.