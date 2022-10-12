UNION GROVE—Mary A. Paisley, age 77, of Union Grove passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Ascension All Saints, Racine. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at North Cape Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow service at the North Cape Lutheran Cemetery.