April 5, 1962—January 6, 2021

RACINE — Mary A. Milligan, 58, passed away at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Mary was born in Racine on April 5, 1962 to the late Donald and Charmaine (nee: Frank) Weill. She married Rodney Milligan in 1993, celebrating 27 years of marriage. Mary was employed by various hospitals before working at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the past 25 years. Mary went above and beyond in helping people, especially during the current pandemic.

Survivors include her husband, Rodney Milligan; children, Lisa Milligan, Jason Milligan, Sara Folk and Brad (Jessica) Folk; grandchildren, Mariessa Folk, Nevaeh Folk, Anjolie Miklich, Bradley Folk, Jr., and Brayden Folk; her brother, Brian (Donna) Weill; and sister, Barb (Jeff) Golumski. Mary is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

A visitation for Mary will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 11, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32.

A recording of Mary’s funeral service will be streamed on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The stream will be made available on Mary’s obituary on the funeral home web site.