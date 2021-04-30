Mary A. McCluskey (nee: Fitzgerald)

March 26, 1943—April 26, 2021
RACINE—Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Alice McCluskey, age 78, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. She was born March 26, 1943, in Shullsburg, WI daughter of the late William and Adella (nee Klein) Fitzgerald.
Mary was raised in Mineral Point, WI and graduated from Mineral Point High School “Class of 1961.” She attended UW Platteville and it was there that she met the love of her life Eugene A. McCluskey. They were married in Mineral Point September 11, 1965 and were blessed with three daughters, Brenda, Ann, and Gina. When not raising the girls, Mary was employed by Westview Nursing Home, Home Interiors, Accents on Main and Mobil on Spring Street. Mary was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening in her tube top, golfing with Gene, vacations in the Bahamas and Mexico, decorating for the holidays and celebrating all of them with her family, and watching Days of Our Lives. Most of all she treasured the time spent with her grandkids playing cards, spoons and other games. She will be remembered for being an avid Packer fan and for her large resounding laugh. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother “Nanny” who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Gene; daughters: Brenda Rose, Ann (Timothy) Hanson, Gina (Eric) Bartel; grandchildren: Shannon and Kayla Rose, Sophie and Morgan Hanson, Brady and Alaina “Laney” Bartel; siblings: William (Carol) Fitzgerald, Barbara Fitzgerald, Jerry (Sandra) Fitzgerald, Susan Aebersold; in-laws: Kathleen (Dewey) Cooper, Sharon Roessler, Linda McCluskey; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Fitzgerald; in-laws: Paul “Abe” Aebersold, Donna Fitzgerald, LeRoy (Connie) McCluskey, Arthur McCluskey, and Patricia “Elaine” (Jim) Disselhorst, nephew Michael Fitzgerald and niece Deb Cooper.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to www.kidneyfund.org or https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html have been suggested. Due to COVID 19, masks are required and all are asked to practice social distancing. Groups will be restricted to 50 at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
