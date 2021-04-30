Mary A. McCluskey (nee: Fitzgerald)

Mary was raised in Mineral Point, WI and graduated from Mineral Point High School “Class of 1961.” She attended UW Platteville and it was there that she met the love of her life Eugene A. McCluskey. They were married in Mineral Point September 11, 1965 and were blessed with three daughters, Brenda, Ann, and Gina. When not raising the girls, Mary was employed by Westview Nursing Home, Home Interiors, Accents on Main and Mobil on Spring Street. Mary was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening in her tube top, golfing with Gene, vacations in the Bahamas and Mexico, decorating for the holidays and celebrating all of them with her family, and watching Days of Our Lives. Most of all she treasured the time spent with her grandkids playing cards, spoons and other games. She will be remembered for being an avid Packer fan and for her large resounding laugh. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother “Nanny” who will be dearly missed.