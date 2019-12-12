Mary A. Manning

Dec. 15, 1944 — Dec. 7, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT — Fiercely loving, loyal, generous and sassy, Mary Ann Manning passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in her home of 38 years. She was embraced by the love of her family. In the short weeks since her lung cancer diagnosis and punishing treatment, Mary was supported by her beloved children, Wendy and John, as she made the brave decision to enter hospice care. Her last days were filled with visits, tasty meals, quiet time with loved ones and a magical drive to see a holiday light show.

Born in La Crosse on Dec. 15, 1944, Mary Moe was a spirited 18-year-old when she met Harry Manning, the love of her life. After a breathless courtship, they were married in a small family ceremony. After time in Ames, Iowa and Park Forest, Illinois, they settled in Racine, where they spent most of lives, except for the five years the family lived in the Netherlands for Harry’s work. Along with embracing the challenge of living in another country, Mary made lifelong friends, served on the board of her children’s school and developed a fondness for tulips, crocuses and daffodils — as was clear in the spring at her home in Racine.